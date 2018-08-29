Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: After a shaky start, stocks move higher

August 29, 2018 11:54 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

After a shaky start, U.S. stocks are higher in midday trading as technology companies continue to climb.

Consumer-focused companies are up Wednesday as Amazon jumps, but retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Express and Chico’s FAS are falling after releasing their latest results.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is on track for its fourth gain in a row.

Liquor maker Brown-Forman rose 1.4 percent after reporting strong overseas sales. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was up 1.5 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,912.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,144. The Nasdaq composite increased 64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 8,093.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.89 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street after several companies turned in results that were better than analysts expected.

Liquor maker Brown-Forman jumped 2.4 percent in early trading Wednesday after reporting strong overseas sales.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise was up 2 percent after its quarterly results also came in ahead of forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,900.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 26,054. The Nasdaq composite increased 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,049.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.88 percent.

