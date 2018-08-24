Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Technology and energy stocks rise

August 24, 2018 9:40 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising in morning trading as technology companies climb and oil prices continue to rally, leading energy companies higher.

Software make Autodesk surged 13 percent Friday after issuing a better-than-expected quarterly report and strong forecasts. Other technology companies also rose. Adobe Systems picked up 1.3 percent.

U.S. crude oil rose again and is up 6 percent this week. ConocoPhillips gained 1.8 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,865.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 70 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,727. The Nasdaq composite advanced 40 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,919.

Bond prices slumped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent.

