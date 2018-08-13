Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: US stocks turn lower in midday trading

August 13, 2018 12:01 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks gave up an early gain and were lower on Wall Street as banks, energy and industrial companies slide.

European markets were slightly lower Monday, following steeper declines in Asia.

U.S. indexes are coming off their worst losses in a month as investors worried about financial upheaval in Turkey which has sent that country’s currency, the lira, plunging.

On Monday Turkey’s central bank announced measures to help that country’s banks manage their liquidity, but the lira and Turkey’s stock market continued to slide anyway.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,828.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 78 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,235. The Nasdaq was little changed at 7,839.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.87 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Consumer-focused companies were also higher in early trading Monday. Amazon rose 1.1 percent.

Marketing and media information company Nielsen soared 14 percent after activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a stake in the company and said it should consider a sale.

The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,836.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10 points to 25,324. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,856.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.88 percent.

