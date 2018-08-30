Listen Live Sports

Maryland educators to urge voters to approve ballot question

August 30, 2018 5:19 am
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland coalition of education advocates is urging voters to approve a ballot question requiring the state’s portion of casino revenues be used to increase public school funding.

Supporters say $500 million annually will be added to public education once phased in, if voters approve in November. A news conference on the issue will be held Thursday in Towson.

The state’s portion of casino revenue that’s sent to the Education Trust Fund is required to be spent on education. But critics of the current system say nearly the same amount of existing funding has been shifted from education to other parts of the state budget.

A state commission is working on recommendations to update school funding formulas, which haven’t been updated in nearly two decades.

