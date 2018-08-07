Listen Live Sports

Maryland school bus driver accused of sexual assault of girl

August 7, 2018 5:17 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland school bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old while transporting students receiving special education services.

News outlets report that 62-year-old Etienne K. Kabongo, known to students as “Mr. Steve,” has been arrested on sexual offenses including second-degree rape. Montgomery County Police say Kabongo assaulted the girl on July 31 after an attendant left the bus to drop off another student. Police say a school bus camera recorded the assault.

Kabongo, of Gaithersburg, has worked for Montgomery County Public Schools since 2006. He primarily drove students receiving special education services. Jack Smith is the superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools. Smith says the school system has placed Kabongo on leave. Smith says the school system is working to outfit all school buses with cameras.

