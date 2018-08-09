Listen Live Sports

Maximus: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2018 7:01 am
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $59.9 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $597.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $591.5 million.

Maximus expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $3.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.44 billion.

Maximus shares have fallen 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 8 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

