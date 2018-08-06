Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Michigan man launches horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service

August 6, 2018 2:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLON, Mich. (AP) — Look out Lyft, move over Uber: A southern Michigan man has launched a horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service.

WWMT-TV reports Timothy Hochstedler dubs his service “Amish Uber,” but he’s not affiliated with the San Francisco-based company. A sign on the side of his buggy reads “Amish Horse & Buggy Rides $5,” and he offers trips around the St. Joseph County community of Colon.

With no app, would-be customers have to literally hail the buggy for a ride.

Hochstedler says he enjoys the conversations with customers. And his horse is friendly — “a people’s horse.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WWMT-TV, http://www.wwmt.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech