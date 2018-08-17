Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NASA: Fireball over Southeast traveled at 53,700 mph

August 17, 2018 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — NASA says a fireball that streaked across the Southeastern sky was traveling about 53,700 mph (86,400 kph) when it lit up the night over Alabama.

The Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center says numerous people saw a very bright streak early Friday.

A statement and video posted on Facebook says an analysis shows the meteor was first seen at an altitude of about 58 miles (93 kilometers) above rural Turkeytown, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Birmingham.

The office estimates a small asteroid about 6 feet (1.8 meters) in diameter then broke apart about 18 miles (29 kilometers) above the town of Oak Grove. It was at least 40 times as bright as the full moon at one point.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Researchers are assessing whether any fragments from the rock might have hit the ground.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech