The Associated Press
 
Native American fort, artifacts found at construction site

August 9, 2018 3:56 pm
 
NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — The remnants of a centuries-old Native American fort and several thousand artifacts have been found at a railroad bridge construction site in Connecticut.

State Department of Transportation officials on Thursday announced the fort and artifacts, some believed to be more than 3,000 years old, were discovered in Norwalk around the 122-year-old Walk Bridge, a commuter rail span that is scheduled to be replaced. They were found during a planned archaeological survey.

Experts believe the fort was used for trade between Native Americans and Dutch settlers sometime between 1615 and 1640. They say the fort is on top of a 3,000-year-old Native American site. No evidence of human remains was found.

Officials say the site of the fort will be removed, but all the artifacts will be preserved and analyzed.

