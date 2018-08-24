Listen Live Sports

Neighbors complain as historic estate awaits improvements

August 24, 2018 6:08 pm
 
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A historic estate owned by billionaire Larry Ellison is drawing complaints from neighbors as it awaits long-promised landscaping improvements.

The Newport Daily News reports that the area around the Beechwood mansion remains barren and resembles a construction site even after undergoing a $100 million restoration last year.

Ellison, a founder of California-based Oracle software company, renovated the mansion to house his art collection and put it on public display. But work on a planned reflecting pool, gardens and other elaborate landscaping has not yet begun.

He bought the property in 2010 for $10.5 million. The mansion was once owned by the famed Astor family.

City officials say they have received complaints from nearby residents but will not intervene unless it becomes a safety hazard.

Ellison could not be reached for comment.

This story has been corrected to show the news was reported by The Newport Daily News, not The Providence Journal.

Information from: The Newport Daily News.

