Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Newest SpaceX booster flies again with Indonesia satellite

August 7, 2018 10:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX used its newest style booster for a second time to put a communications satellite into orbit for Indonesia.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off early Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The first-stage booster previously soared in May, the first time out the gate for this upgraded rocket. After performing its latest job, the booster landed upright on a floating platform in the pitch-black Atlantic.

Each rocket in this new and improved line is intended for dozens of repeat flights. SpaceX is striving to lower launch costs through rocket recycling. SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s goal is for swift launch turnarounds using the same rocket, even twice within 24 hours. He says that could happen as early as next year.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech