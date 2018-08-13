Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Nielsen and Sysco climb while VF and Dycom slip

August 13, 2018 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

VF Corp., down $3.47 to $92.82

The clothing company said it will make its denim business a separate company and focus on activewear and outdoor apparel.

Nielsen Holdings PLC, up $2.65 to $24.62

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

An activist investment firm disclosed a stake in the ratings company and said it should consider selling itself.

Sysco Corp., up $4.27 to $72.75

The food distributors fourth-quarter results were stronger than analysts expected.

Dycom Industries Inc., down $21.62 to $68.09

The specialty contracting service company cut its annual forecasts again, saying its business was weaker than expected in the second quarter.

Hologic Inc., down $1.64 to $39.02

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

The medical device maker said it suspended marketing of TempSure Vitalia, a vaginal radiofrequency device.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., up $4.57 to $162.44

The company announced a joint venture in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Aramco and ACWA Power.

Nvidia Corp., up $1.33 to $256.12

Technology companies rose more than the rest of the market Monday as stocks rebounded.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $1.87 to $41.38

President Donald Trump spoke of a boycott of the motorcycle company amid a dispute over his administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech