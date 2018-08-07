Listen Live Sports

NII: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2018 8:27 am
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $71.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 96 cents per share.

The provider of wireless service in Latin America under the Nextel brand posted revenue of $156 million in the period.

NII shares have risen fourteenfold since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed elevenfold in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NIHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NIHD

