North Carolina town picked for Amazon distribution center

August 10, 2018 12:17 pm
 
GARNER, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town will be the site of a new Amazon distribution center that officials say will lead to hundreds of millions in investment and the creation of more than a thousand jobs.

State and local officials announced Friday that Garner, a Raleigh suburb, will be home to a new distribution center for the Seattle-based web retailer. They say it will create 1,500 new jobs and $45 million annually in payroll for the workers.

The four-story, 2.6 million square foot distribution center will be built on the site of a former ConAgra Foods plant. The site was donated to local economic development authorities in 2012. Garner officials say the move is the result of seven years of searching for a suitable company to develop the site.

