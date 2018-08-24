Listen Live Sports

Papa John’s begins diversity training after founder departs

August 24, 2018 11:40 am
 
Papa John’s will initiate diversity training for employees, three months after the company founder used a racial slur during a conference call.

John Schnatter, who resigned as CEO after blaming poor sales on the NFL player protests, resigned as chairman after the incident was reported by Forbes in July.

Clashes between Schnatter, who is still Papa John’s largest shareholder, and executives at the pizza chain are ongoing. He is suing the company, alleging that his treatment was unfair.

CEO Steve Ritchie said in a letter posted on the Papa John’s website Friday that the company’s leadership team recently completed diversity training, which will now be rolled out companywide for its 120,000 workers.

