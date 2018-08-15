Listen Live Sports

Performance Food: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

August 15, 2018 7:29 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $64.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 53 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $198.7 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.62 billion.

Performance Food expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.72 to $1.82 per share.

Performance Food shares have climbed 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

