Police: Man charged in subway push hit another at station

August 23, 2018 7:30 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta transit police are releasing more details about a man accused of pushing a mother into the path of a commuter train. They say that earlier the same day, he had struck another woman in the head at the same station.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cites a tweet from transit police, which says a woman who suffered minor injuries in the earlier attack came forward Tuesday, days after the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Patrick Brooklin generated widespread news coverage in Atlanta. Brooklin now faces an additional battery charge related to Sunday’s earlier attack at Midtown station.

Brooklin also faces aggravated battery and assault charges after allegedly pushing 57-year-old Sue Wenszell onto the tracks. Wenzel’s 28-year-old daughter Katie jumped down to save her and remains in critical condition after being dragged by the train.

A transit police report says Brooklin appears to have “some diminished mental capacity.” It says Brooklin “did not seem to understand what was being asked of him regarding the incident.” He’s being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

