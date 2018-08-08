Listen Live Sports

Regenxbio: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2018 8:57 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

Regenxbio shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

