Regenxbio: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

Regenxbio shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

