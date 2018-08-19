Listen Live Sports

Retired Navy captain indicted in massive bribery scandal

August 19, 2018 2:19 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Navy captain in Hawaii has been indicted on federal charges of receiving at least $145,000 in bribes from a Malaysian defense contractor.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that David Haas is the latest former or current Navy official to be caught up in a wide-ranging bribery and fraud scandal.

Leonard Francis, a contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribery and fraud charges in a decadelong conspiracy to overbill the Navy for services his company provided to ships in Southeast Asia.

The indictment says Haas used his influence to steer ships to ports controlled by Francis’ company and otherwise advance Francis’ interests.

Haas now is a FEMA coordinating officer in Hawaii.

FEMA spokeswoman Brandi Richard says the agency is aware of the indictment but didn’t comment further.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

