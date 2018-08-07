Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Reward fund for missing Iowa woman at record over $300,000

August 7, 2018 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A spokesman for a central Iowa nonprofit says the reward fund for a missing University of Iowa student has grown to more than $300,000 and is likely to continue climbing.

Greg Willey, spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says the Mollie Tibbetts reward fund has reached $301,363, which is a record for the organization that was incorporated in 1982.

Willey says donations have come from more than 180 individuals and businesses from across the country.

The fund has been established to help return Tibbetts to her family. The 20-year-old woman went missing on July 18 from her hometown of Brooklyn, about 70 miles (112.7 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Officers from the FBI, state and local law enforcement agencies are working to find her.

She was last seen jogging on the city streets in the town of 1,400.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech