Road closures begin for long Lincoln Tunnel approach project

August 10, 2018 2:46 pm
 
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) — Motorists will get their first taste of traffic congestion caused by a long-term project to rebuild and rehabilitate the viaduct and roadway approaching the Lincoln Tunnel in northern New Jersey.

The state Department of Transportation will close an on-ramp from busy Kennedy Boulevard to westbound Route 495 on Friday night. Motorists will be detoured onto Route 3 and Routes 1&9.

There’s more to come: Next Friday, a lane will be closed in each direction for the duration of the project, estimated at 2 ½ years.

More than 150,000 motorists drive over the 80-year-old viaduct daily. It’s considered structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The $90 million project is expected to extend the bridge’s life by 75 years.

Transportation officials are urging motorists to travel at off-peak times if possible, and consider using public transportation.

