Senseonics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.12. A year ago, they were trading at $2.22.

