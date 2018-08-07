Listen Live Sports

Shenandoah Telecom: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2018 9:37 am
 
EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $154 million in the period.

Shenandoah Telecom shares have increased roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEN

