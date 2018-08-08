Listen Live Sports

Snap and Hostess skid while Match and CVS jump

August 8, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Match Group Inc., up $6.72 to $45.60

The online dating company’s results were better than investors expected.

Snap Inc., down 89 cents to $12.23

The online video chat company said it lost daily users in the second quarter.

Avis Budget Group Inc., down $5.88 to $32.85

The rental car company lowered its revenue forecast after a weak second quarter.

Hostess Brands Inc., down $2.45 to $11.49

The snack maker said rising costs and cuts in promotions by a retailer hurt its results.

CVS Health Corp., up $2.72 to $68.17

The drugstore and pharmacy benefits management company raised its annual profit forecast.

Mylan NV, down 69 cents to $39.23

The drugmaker said its board will review its strategic options after its profit and sales disappointed analysts.

Walt Disney Co., down $2.58 to $113.98

The entertainment company’s profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Hess Corp., down $1.32 to $65.93

Energy companies declined as oil prices turned lower.

