Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Swedish IKEA opens first single-brand retail store in India

August 9, 2018 4:40 am
 
1 min read
Share       

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Band music and loud cheers greeted hundreds of customers as Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA opened its first store in India on Thursday, five years after it received approval to invest in the country’s single-brand retail sector.

The store in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, India’s information technology hub, is spread over a sprawling 13 acres (5 hectares).

IKEA Group CEO Jesper Brodin said the company’s involvement with India began over three decades ago with the sourcing of products.

“We have a long-term commitment to India, which is an important market for us,” the Press Trust of India news agency quoted Brodin as saying.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The company’s vast array of goods available at one place gives it an advantage in India. The Indian furniture market is mostly unorganized and composed of small and medium-sized businesses.

IKEA plans to open 25 stores in India by 2025. It says it currently employs 950 people and plans to hire another 15,000 as it expands operations.

India’s economy is growing by about 7 percent a year. Its retail sector provides the second highest amount of employment after agriculture.

But small traders fear that large retail stores operated by multinational companies will lead to the closure of tens of thousands of mom-and-pop shops across the country.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech