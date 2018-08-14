Tapestry, Advance Auto Parts and Wolverine rise

Listen Live Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or added heavily on Tuesday:

Tapestry Inc., up $5.70 to $53.16

The shoe and handbag maker had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $11.29 to $156.13

The auto parts retailer’s quarterly results came out ahead of Wall Street estimates.

SJW Group Inc., up $4.35 to $66.75

California Water Service raised its offer to buy the utility company.

Wolverine World Wide Inc., up 89 cents to $38.39

Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies did better than large multinationals Tuesday.

Express Scripts Holding Co., up $1.98 to $86

Investor Carl Icahn said he’s dropping his opposition to Cigna’s bid to buy Express Scripts.

Synchrony Financial, up 82 cents to $30.01

The company said it extended a contract with Lowe’s to manage the retailer’s credit card programs.

Home Depot Inc., down $1.04 to $193.10

The home improvement retailer raised its annual forecasts but still expects a smaller profit than analysts hope for.

DowDuPont Inc., up 97 cents to $67.56

Materials companies rebounded Tuesday after two days of sharp losses.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

