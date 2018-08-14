Listen Live Sports

TerraForm Power: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 14, 2018 5:03 am
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $21.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The owner of clean power assets posted revenue of $179.9 million in the period.

TerraForm Power shares have dropped 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TERP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TERP

