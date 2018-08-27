Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tesla shares slip after company decides to stay public

August 27, 2018 10:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Shares of Tesla slipped on the first day of trading after the electric vehicle maker said it won’t consider going private after all.

In morning trading Monday, Tesla Inc. was trading at $313.13, down $9.69, or 3 percent, while the broader markets rallied.

Late Friday, founder Elon Musk said that after consulting with shareholders, the Palo Alto, California, company will stay public.

That followed a surprising tweet two weeks earlier when Musk said he had secured funding for a deal at $420 a share, then a 23 percent premium.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jefferies analyst Phillipe Houchois, who has a “Hold” rating on the stock, said in a note Monday that Tesla may still be in play and that the “erratic” moves may lead to more talks with other investors.

“In any scenario, we think Tesla needs new capital to fund midterm growth or risk a de-rating of its valuation multiples,” the analyst wrote.

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli agreed, saying, “Now that a go-private transaction isn’t happening, we think it’d be wise for Tesla to protect the downside and at least try to raise significant new equity capital sooner rather than later.”

“The stock will probably take a hit on the no-transaction outcome, but ultimately what matters most is the potential legal/regulatory fallout from this and Tesla’s execution in Q3-Q4,” Michaeli wrote.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech