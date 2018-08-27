Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

The Latest: Police: Shot that hit bus appears accidental

August 27, 2018 12:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (AP) — The Latest on gunfire hitting a public bus in Utah (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Police say they believe a public bus in Utah traveling on a highway was accidently hit by a bullet when someone fired shots from a nearby peach orchard, but authorities haven’t yet found the shooter.

Davis County Chief Deputy Ty Berger said Monday that no one was injured on the bus or in a semitrailer that was also hit by a bullet when five to 10 shots were fired from the orchard before sunrise.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Berger says investigators believe the shooting was accidental because authorities found what they believe was the point where the shots were fired and that thick and tall trees would have prevented the shooter from seeing the highway where the bus was taking commuters to Salt Lake City.

The passengers were transferred to another bus to finish the route.

— This version corrects that the bus was on a highway when it was hit, not in a park-and-ride lot.

___

9:15 a.m.

Officials say shots were fired at a public bus in Utah and bullets hit the bus but no one was hurt.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky says one bullet went through a window, missing 12 passengers and the driver.

Arky says a commercial truck that was nearby was also hit by a bullet.

The bus was at a park and ride-and-ride-lot between the city of Ogden and Salt Lake City when the shooting happened.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech