Correction: PepsiCo-CEO-Women-Glance story

August 7, 2018 6:56 pm
 
In a story Aug. 6 story listing female CEO of S&P 500 companies, The Associated Press erroneously listed Margaret C. Whitman as the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. She stepped down from the role in January.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Female CEOs at S&P 500 companies

Female CEOs at S&P 500 companies

By The Associated Press

Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi is stepping down this year, winnowing further the already small number of women running S&P 500 companies. Of the 339 CEOs that have held the top job at an S&P 500 company for at least two years, only 16 were women, about 5 percent.

Following is a list of those who remain:

Ventas Inc.

Debra, A. Cafaro

___

General Motors Co.

Mary T. Barra

___

General Dynamics Corp.

Phebe N. Nivakovic

___

Duke Energy Corp.

Lynn J. Good

___

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Marilyn A. Hewson

___

IBM Corp.

Virginia M. Rometty

___

Synchrony Financial

Margaret M. Keane

___

Mylan

Heather Bresch

___

Sempra Energy

Debra L. Reed

___

Ross Stores Inc.

Barbara Rentler

___

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Lisa T. Su

___

KeyCorp

Beth E. Mooney

___

Ulta Beauty Inc.

Mary N. Dillon

___

Alliant Energy Corp.

Patricia L. Kampling

___

American Water Works Co.

Susan N. Story.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

