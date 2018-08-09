Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK watchdog fines child care company for selling data

August 9, 2018 7:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s information watchdog has fined a firm that offers advice on pregnancy and child care 140,000 pounds ($180,000) for illegally collecting and selling personal information that ended up being used in a database for the Labour Party.

The Information Commissioner’s Office says Lifecycle Marketing (Mother and Baby) Ltd, also known as Emma’s Diary, sold the information on 1 million people to Experian Marketing Services. Experian created a database to help the Labour Party profile new mothers before the 2017 General Election.

The ICO says the company’s privacy policies didn’t disclose that the data would be used for political marketing or by political parties.

The case is part of ongoing investigations into the use of data for political purposes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Data Commissioner Elizabeth Denham says “the democratic process must be transparent.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech