The Associated Press
 
Universal Corp.: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2018 6:07 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $379.7 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have climbed 30 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68, a climb of 17 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

