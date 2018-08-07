Universal Corp.: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $379.7 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have climbed 30 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68, a climb of 17 percent in the last 12 months.

