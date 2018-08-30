Utility to close coal power plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based energy company is closing its last coal-fired power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

FirstEnergy Solutions said Wednesday it plans to shut down its remaining four coal plants by 2022. The three Ohio plants are on the Ohio River in Stratton. Its last Pennsylvania coal plant is in Shippingport.

The company says it can’t compete in the regional wholesale markets that are managed by PJM Interconnection.

FES Generation Companies and Chief Nuclear Officer Donald Moul said in a statement the decision was difficult. Moul added that coal and nuclear power plants are losing out to cheaper energy sources like electricity and natural gas.

FirstEnergy announced earlier this year it would shut down its three nuclear plants.

