The Associated Press
 
Villagers uprooted, highway disrupted by Myanmar flood

August 30, 2018 9:25 am
 
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar officials say flooding from a ruptured dam has forced the relocation of more than 63,000 people and disrupted traffic on a major road that connects the country’s three biggest cities.

Makeshift repairs began Thursday on a bridge on the Yangon-Mandalay Highway, whose supports appeared to be intact but whose spans had buckled.

The bridge over the Swar River, south of the capital, Naypyidaw, consists of two separate structures to accommodate traffic in two directions. All traffic was being routed onto the undamaged structure.

Some sections of the highway were under water.

The Information Ministry said the water that rushed from the Swar Chaung Dam in Bago Region beginning Wednesday caused flooding in 85 villages, affecting 63,421 people.

