Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Weapons found after WWII enthusiast stopped at LA airport

August 17, 2018 1:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two guns were found inside a pickup truck after a driver was stopped at a checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport, but police say the man was released without charges.

Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon says the driver was stopped around 8:30 a.m. Friday along a main entry road to the airport, which remained closed for about an hour.

He says officers searched the vehicle and found two firearms, including a rifle, and what initially appeared to be several hand grenades.

The driver told police he was a World War II enthusiast and the grenades were inert and filled with silicone.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pedregon says the man legally owned the two guns. The weapons were returned to him.

Airport officials say no flights were disrupted.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech