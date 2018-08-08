Listen Live Sports

Wheeler Real Estate: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2018
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $2.4 million, or 25 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $4.7 million, or 51 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares have dropped 50 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 53 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHLR

