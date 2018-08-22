Listen Live Sports

White security guard accused of ordering ‘Trayvon Martini’

August 22, 2018 1:34 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar and entertainment district in Kansas City has been suspended after he was accused of ordering a “Trayvon Martini” from a black bartender.

The security firm Chesley Brown International said in a statement that it opened an internal investigation and removed the guard upon learning of the allegations.

The issue gained attention after a bartender at the Buzzard Beach bar wrote on social media Monday that the guard described the martini ingredients as watermelon juice and one shot of vodka, explaining that “it only takes one shot to put him down!” It’s an apparent reference to Trayvon Martin, the black teen fatally shot in 2012 in Florida.

The Westport Regional Business League, which subcontracts with Chesley Brown, said, “If true, it is reprehensible.”

