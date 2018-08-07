Listen Live Sports

WillScot: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 7, 2018 6:47 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) _ WillScot Corp. (WSC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $236,000.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $140.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

