Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Yum China and Shoe Carnival jump; Chico’s FAS slips

August 29, 2018 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

PulteGroup Inc., down 11 cents to $28.33

The National Association of Realtors said fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July.

Amazon.com Inc., up $65.28 to $1,998.10

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Analysts at Morgan Stanley put out a positive report on the giant online retailer.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., down 79 cents to $35.60

The sporting goods retailer announced weak quarterly sales.

Chico’s FAS Inc., down 36 cents to $8.47

The clothing chain’s second-quarter profit and sales fell short of analyst projections.

Shoe Carnival Inc., up $4.83 to $41.74

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

The footwear retailer raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter, and said back-to-school sales are off to a good start.

Yum China Holdings Inc., up $2.06 to $39.23

The Wall Street Journal reported that a group of investors offered to buy the company for $17.6 billion.

Roku Inc., down $3.07 to $59.92

The Information reported that Amazon is planning to offer a free video service through its Fire TVs.

Alphabet Inc., up $18.79 to $1,264.65

Technology stocks were among the day’s best performers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech