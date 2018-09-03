Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

75 hotel workers arrested at Labor Day protest in California

September 3, 2018 8:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police arrested 75 hotel workers protesting outside the J. W. Marriott’s Westin St. Francis hotel on Labor Day for blocking a street in one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.

About 900 Marriott hotel workers demonstrated Monday at Union Square as they consider a vote to authorize a strike, said Unite Here Local 2 spokesman Ted Waechter.

He said 8,000 workers in more than 50 hotels in San Francisco and six other North American cities are working without a contract.

Waechter says many hotel workers hold two jobs to support their families and their salaries have increased only by 7 percent in a decade.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A Marriott spokesman said the hotel has a longstanding and productive relationship with Unite Here and is negotiating in good faith.

San Francisco Police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said those arrested face misdemeanor charges of failing to obey a police officer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech