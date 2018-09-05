Listen Live Sports

A look at the drop in emerging market currencies

September 5, 2018 9:44 am
 
LONDON (AP) — As financial uncertainty hits emerging economies, here’s a look at how far some of their currencies have fallen this year against the dollar.

___

Venezuelan bolivar – almost 100 percent

Argentine peso – 52.3 percent

Turkish lira – 43 percent

South African rand – 20 percent

Brazilian real – 20 percent

Russian ruble – 15 percent

Iranian rial – 15 percent

Indian rupee – 11 percent

Chilean peso – 11 percent

Indonesian rupiah – 10 percent

Chinese yuan – 5 percent

