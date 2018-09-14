Adobe and Dave & Buster’s rise while NiSource skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $4.53 to $62.05

The restaurant and arcade company reported a larger-than-expected profit and said it will start paying quarterly dividends.

Adobe Systems Inc., up $6.17 to $274.69

The software company’s profit and sales were greater than analysts expected.

SVB Financial Group, up $4.48 to $319.29

Banks and financial companies rose Friday as interest rates climbed.

L Brands Inc., up $1.53 to $28.97

The retailer said it will close its 23 Henry Bendel luxury stores in January.

NiSource Inc., down $3.29 to $24.79

Gas explosions killed one person and forced evacuations in Massachusetts neighborhoods served by NiSource’s Columbia Gas utility.

CSX Corp., up 30 cents to $73.48

Industrial companies rose after the Federal Reserve said U.S. industrial production grew 0.4 percent in August.

Verizon Communications Inc., down 39 cents to $54.55

High-dividend stocks including phone companies fell as bond yields increased.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 30 cents to $19.80

The movie theater chain said the private equity firm Silver Lake will invest $600 million in it.

