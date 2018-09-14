Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Adobe and Dave & Buster’s rise while NiSource skids

September 14, 2018 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $4.53 to $62.05

The restaurant and arcade company reported a larger-than-expected profit and said it will start paying quarterly dividends.

Adobe Systems Inc., up $6.17 to $274.69

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The software company’s profit and sales were greater than analysts expected.

SVB Financial Group, up $4.48 to $319.29

Banks and financial companies rose Friday as interest rates climbed.

L Brands Inc., up $1.53 to $28.97

The retailer said it will close its 23 Henry Bendel luxury stores in January.

NiSource Inc., down $3.29 to $24.79

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Gas explosions killed one person and forced evacuations in Massachusetts neighborhoods served by NiSource’s Columbia Gas utility.

CSX Corp., up 30 cents to $73.48

Industrial companies rose after the Federal Reserve said U.S. industrial production grew 0.4 percent in August.

Verizon Communications Inc., down 39 cents to $54.55

High-dividend stocks including phone companies fell as bond yields increased.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 30 cents to $19.80

The movie theater chain said the private equity firm Silver Lake will invest $600 million in it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech