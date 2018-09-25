Listen Live Sports

Airports authority sells 400-acre parcel for $237 million

September 25, 2018 4:44 am
 
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — The regional authority that runs metropolitan Washington’s two major airports has sold a 400-acre tract near Dulles International Airport for nearly $237 million.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced Monday that San Francisco-based Digital Realty purchased the tract. The company is a global provider of data centers.

The airports authority acquired 854 acres between 2005 and 2007 as part of a major expansion that included addition of a fourth runway. The remaining 424 acres, known as the Western Lands, tract, were sitting unused.

Money from the sale will go to a dedicated fund for reducing passenger costs assessed by the airport on airlines.

Digital Realty calls northern Virginia the most important data-center market in the world, and says the purchase complements its existing data centers in nearby Ashburn.

