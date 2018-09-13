Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Andorra charges Venezuelan ex-officials for money laundering

September 13, 2018 11:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Media in Andorra say 29 people, including former Venezuelan officials, have been charged with allegedly laundering gains from a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that plundered $2 billion from PDVSA — the state oil company of Venezuela — between 2007 and 2012.

The Diari d’Andorra newspaper says an investigating court issued the indictments Thursday, wrapping up a five-year investigation into opaque deposits in the now defunct Banca Privada d’Andorra.

Among those accused are BPA officials; former Venezuelan vice ministers Nervis Villalobos and Javier Alvarado; and Diego Salazar, the high-powered cousin of Rafael Ramirez, who ran PDVSA from 2004 to 2013 and was a close aide of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

The judge says the group received illegal payments from companies that were rewarded with contracts from PDVSA. They hid the profits in shell companies and eventually in BPA accounts.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech