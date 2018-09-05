Listen Live Sports

Argan: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

September 5, 2018 4:39 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $17 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $136.7 million in the period.

Argan shares have decreased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.70, a fall of 39 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

