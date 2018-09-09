Listen Live Sports

Average US price of gas steady at $2.91 per gallon

September 9, 2018 2:09 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. gas prices remained steady over the past two weeks and an analyst says the pump price may start to drop later this month.

Trilby Lundberg says the average price of regular-grade gas as of Friday was $2.91 per gallon.

In California, however, the average was $3.63 per gallon, up 3 cents from two weeks ago.

The price in the San Francisco Bay Area was even higher while the city with the lowest average was Jackson, Mississippi at $2.51 per gallon.

Consumers may see prices fall 2 to 4 cents per gallon by the end of the month, Lundberg says, because gasoline supplies are plentiful, growth in demand is weak and refiners are ending their production of summer blend gas that’s designed to reduce pollution but is costlier to produce.

