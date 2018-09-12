Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Baltimore files suit against operator of free bus service

September 12, 2018 5:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has filed a lawsuit against the operator of the city’s free bus service, asserting the company has been vastly overpaid for the last eight years.

The city filed the suit Wednesday against Transdev North America, Inc. It alleges the company overcharged the city more than $20 million for the operation of the Charm City Circulator. That’s a free shuttle service available to tourists, students and anyone else.

The city claims it has overpaid Transdev by some $16 million over years due to the company’s “overbilling practice.” A Transdev representative did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The lawsuit filed in the city’s circuit court comes as Baltimore is selecting a vendor to continue providing the free shuttle service over a three-year contract.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech