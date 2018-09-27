Listen Live Sports

Bassett: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

September 27, 2018 9:13 am
 
BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $113 million in the period.

Bassett shares have dropped 44 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 45 percent in the last 12 months.

