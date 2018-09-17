Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Cat knocks out power to 7,500 in New Orleans

September 17, 2018 2:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cat got into a utility company substation and came into contact with electrical equipment, knocking out electricity to more than 7,500 New Orleans customers.

Entergy New Orleans said on its website and in social media posts that it happened Monday morning. New Orleans news outlets said the outage happened around 8:30 a.m. Power had been fully restored by midday.

The outage affected part of the city’s central business district, and some other neighborhoods.

The utility said it is unusual for a cat to get into a substation or make it around protective devices. The company added that, when it happens, the animal doesn’t survive.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech