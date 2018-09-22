Listen Live Sports

Columbia Gas to cover losses related to gas disaster

September 22, 2018
 
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say Columbia Gas has agreed to compensate its customers for all losses related to a series of gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts’ Merrimack Valley.

Town officials in Andover announced Saturday that the utility company will pay claims related to bodily injury, property damage, disruption of business and other inconveniences caused by loss of gas service.

Claims centers have been set up in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. Residents can also file claims by phone.

Columbia Gas did not immediately provide comment on the agreement.

A statement from Columbia Gas provided by Andover officials says the company will reimburse customers for the cost of switching to alternative fuel sources like electric or oil.

The Sept. 13 disaster killed one person, injured some 25 others and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and businesses.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

